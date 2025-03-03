A new Paddington Bear statue was cut in half and stolen from a bench.

Two men have been arrested, after the vandalism and theft of the statue, in Northbrook Street, Newbury, Berkshire, which was damaged before the broken piece was stolen shortly after 2am on Sunday, Thames Valley Police said.

Two 22-year-old men, both from Basingstoke in Hampshire, have been held on suspicion of theft and criminal damage and remain in police custody, the force said.

The stolen part of the statue, which was only unveiled in October last year, was also recovered by officers.

Investigating officer inspector Alan Hawkett said: “The Paddington Bear statue is a beloved part of Newbury so we have been doing everything we can to locate it and the offenders. I am delighted we have made two arrests and recovered the statue, which we will keep safe and support its restoration to its rightful place in Northbrook Street.

“In the meantime, Paddington is heading to Newbury police station for a much-needed marmalade sandwich.”

Lee Dillon, Liberal Democrat MP for Newbury, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “Heartbreaking to see that Paddington in Newbury has been vandalised. He brings so much joy to our community. Just yesterday, I stopped to take a photo of him with my family. This senseless damage is so disappointing.”

Newbury Business Improvement District (BID) brought Paddington to Newbury in October 2024, in partnership with StudioCanal as part of its national Paddington Visits trail. Newbury is the birthplace of Paddington’s creator, Michael Bond.

Trish Willetts, CEO at Newbury BID said yesterday: “Our thoughts today echo the overwhelming response from the public – we are shocked and heartbroken to see such a senseless act of vandalism has taken place in our charming market town. While this is a truly sad moment for Newbury, the outpouring of support seen online really highlights the strong community spirit that defines our town.”

Anyone with information about the theft and criminal damage has been told to call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43250102626, or to contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.