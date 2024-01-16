Two elderly women dead after being hit by vehicles in separate collisions in Barnsley & Birmingham
Two elderly pedestrians were killed after being hit by vehicles on two separate occasions. The two women, one aged 85 and the other of an unspecified age, died in Barnsley, South Yorkshire and Harborne, Birmingham, respectively.
South Yorkshire Police were called to Wombwell Lane in Barnsley, near the junction with Ash Street, at 10.46am on Saturday (January 13) following reports a pedestrian had been hit by a grey Vauxhall Astra. The woman was taken to hospital where she sadly later died of her injuries. The driver of the Astra remained at the scene following the collision and assisted officers with their enquiries.
Two days later on Monday (January 15), another elderly woman died after being hit by a delivery van on Lordswood Road, Harborne, shortly before 12 noon. The woman sustained serious injuries and despite efforts made by paramedics, was unable to be saved. Police said the delivery driver stopped at the scene and helped with enquiries.
Anyone with information about either fatal collision has been asked to get in touch. Contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 332 of January 13. Dash cam footage can be submitted by email to [email protected], with the reference number in the subject line. West Midlands Police can be contacted via Live Chat on the force's website quoting log 2017 of January 15.
