Two people taken to hospital after blaze in Barking flat in East London
Eight fire engines were called to Mizzen Street in Barking, East London just before 1am.
The London Fire Brigade confirmed a man and a woman were taken to hospital and 50 people had been led to safety. The fire is believed to have destroyed most of the four-roomed flat, which was on the sixth floor of the seven-storey building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Control officers took more than 10 calls about the incident, with the first received at 12.46am. The fire was brought under control an hour later.
Crews from Barking, East Ham, Plaistow and surrounding fire stations attended the blaze.
