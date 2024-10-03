Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fire that destroyed a London apartment and sent two people to hospital has been brought under control.

Eight fire engines were called to Mizzen Street in Barking, East London just before 1am.

The London Fire Brigade confirmed a man and a woman were taken to hospital and 50 people had been led to safety. The fire is believed to have destroyed most of the four-roomed flat, which was on the sixth floor of the seven-storey building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters tackled a fire at a block of flats in Barking Picture: London Fire and Rescue | London Fire and Rescue

Control officers took more than 10 calls about the incident, with the first received at 12.46am. The fire was brought under control an hour later.

Crews from Barking, East Ham, Plaistow and surrounding fire stations attended the blaze.