Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Breaking

Two rushed to hospitals in Belfast & Craigavon, including man in his 80s, after car mounts pavement in Lurgan

Two people, including a man in his 80s, have been rushed to hospital after a car mounted the pavement in the town centre.

By Carmel Robinson
2 minutes ago

Two people, including a man in his 80s, have been rushed to hospital after a car mounted the pavement in Lurgan town centre. A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said it responded to a 999 call at 11.38am with two emergency crews and a hazardous area response team also in attendance.

The Air Ambulance’s HEMS team also attended in a response car. The spokesperson said: “Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to RVH in Belfast and another to Craigavon Area Hospital.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a one vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at the Church Place area of Lurgan on Friday 8th December. At around 11:35am, it was reported that a white Ford Puma car mounted a pavement and struck a man.

"The man, aged in his 80s, was taken to hospital following the incident. Damage was also caused to a business premises following the incident.”

Related topics:CraigavonBelfastAir ambulancePSNI