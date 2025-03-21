A Dorset Police officer who strangled a man following an altercation in Weymouth, has pleaded guilty.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Constable Tyler McWalter, 30, who is now suspended from duty, appeared at Weymouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 20, where he pleaded guilty to an offence of non-fatal strangulation. He will now face formal misconduct proceedings.

The incident occurred during the early hours of Saturday, September 14, 2024 in the area of The Esplanade in Weymouth, when the officer was off duty. It was alleged that PC McWalter was involved in an altercation outside Kika Beach and put his arms around another man’s neck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim sustained an injury to his eye during the incident, and also reported a sore throat and neck. The officer was interviewed in relation to the matter and was subsequently issued with a postal requisition to appear at court, where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Getty Images

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Farrell said: “We expect our officers and staff to adhere to the highest standards of behaviour even when they are not on duty. We take incidents involving public place violence of this nature very seriously and I was extremely disappointed to hear of the actions of PC McWalter.”

PC McWalter is due to be sentenced on Thursday, July 3.