Energy bills in the UK are set to rise in October and then even more in January

Energy bills are set to soar even further. Credit: Anna - stock.adobe.com

Energy bills are set to reach more than £4,200 for a typical household by next year, a consultancy has warned.

In a new dire outlook for households, Cornwall Insight said that bills are set to soar to around £3,582 in October, from £1,971 today, before rising even further in the New Year.

Will energy prices go up again?

Cornwall Insight has revealed in its January price cap forecast that households face a rise of £650, meaning it’s predicted they would pay £4,266 a year for the three months to March 2023.

The price cap forecasts from Cornwall showed bills reaching £4,427 in April, before finally dropping slightly to £3,810 from July and £3,781 from October next year.

Why are prices so high?

The consultancy said Ofgem’s decision to change the price cap every three months instead of six and higher wholesale prices were among the reasons for the sharp jump.

It also said forecasts for the October cap have also seen a rise, going up by over £200, and with predictions for an average bill now sitting at £3,582.

Dr Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight said in the online post that a review of support packages offered to consumers was essential.

He said: “If the £400 was not enough to make a dent in the impact of our previous forecast, it most certainly is not enough now. The government must make introducing more support over the first two quarters of 2023 a number one priority.

“In the longer-term, a social tariff or other support mechanism to target support at the most vulnerable in society are options that we at Cornwall Insight have proposed previously. Right now, the current price cap is not working for consumers, suppliers, or the economy.”