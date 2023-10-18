The UK Foreign Office has advised against all travel to Lebanon following the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK has advised against all travel to Lebanon following the ongoing conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said those in Lebanon are urged to leave now while commercial options remain available.

The advice read: "There are ongoing mortars, artillery exchanges and airstrikes in South Lebanon, on the border with Israel. Tensions are high and events could escalate with little warning, which could affect or limit exit routes out of Lebanon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There is also a risk of civil unrest. There have been large protests outside embassies, including outside the US and French embassies on 17 October. Further protests are expected. British Nationals should exercise caution and avoid areas where demonstrations may be held.

"Due to the security situation, family members of staff at the British Embassy have been temporarily withdrawn. The Embassy continues with essential work including services to British nationals."

It added: "Commercial routes out of Lebanon could be severely disrupted or cancelled at short notice and roads across the country could be closed. If you are currently in Lebanon, we encourage you to leave now while commercial options remain available."

The US has earlier warned Americans not to travel to Lebanon after the Beirut embassy was set on fire following a protest triggered by a bombing of a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday, which was believed to have killed hundreds of people.

Lebanese security forces use water cannons as they clash with protesters outside the US Embassy in Awkar east of Beirut, during a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinians of the Gaza Strip, on October 18, 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement