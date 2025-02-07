UK Government confirms Grenfell Tower demolition over two-year period despite criticism from families
The announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, who met with campaigners on Wednesday evening to inform them of the decision. However, the move has sparked anger and criticism from survivors and grieving families.
Grenfell United, a group representing those affected by the 2017 fire that killed 72 people, accused Rayner of "ignoring" the voices of families who lost loved ones in the tragedy.
The Grenfell disaster remains Britain’s deadliest residential fire since World War II, leading to a national reckoning over social housing safety and building regulations.
Discussions have taken place over the years on how best to commemorate the tragedy, with some calling for parts of the charred structure to remain as a permanent memorial.
Government engineers have stated that while the tower remains stable, it is only due to the supports put in place after the fire, and its condition will deteriorate over time.
An official inquiry into the disaster, published in September 2023, found "systematic dishonesty" by companies involved in manufacturing and selling the flammable cladding that contributed to the fire’s rapid spread.
In announcing the demolition, the government cited expert assessments, saying: Taking the engineering advice into account, the deputy prime minister concluded that it would not be fair to keep some floors of the building that are significant to some families, whilst not being able to do so for others and knowing that, for some, this would be deeply upsetting."
Officials also said that it was "not practicable" to retain parts of the damaged tower as a long-term memorial.