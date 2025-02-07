The Grenfell Tower will be demolished, with the process expected to take around two years and carried out "sensitively", the government has confirmed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, who met with campaigners on Wednesday evening to inform them of the decision. However, the move has sparked anger and criticism from survivors and grieving families.

Grenfell United, a group representing those affected by the 2017 fire that killed 72 people, accused Rayner of "ignoring" the voices of families who lost loved ones in the tragedy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grenfell disaster remains Britain’s deadliest residential fire since World War II, leading to a national reckoning over social housing safety and building regulations.

Discussions have taken place over the years on how best to commemorate the tragedy, with some calling for parts of the charred structure to remain as a permanent memorial.

The Grenfell Tower caught fire in 2017. PIC: PA

Government engineers have stated that while the tower remains stable, it is only due to the supports put in place after the fire, and its condition will deteriorate over time.

An official inquiry into the disaster, published in September 2023, found "systematic dishonesty" by companies involved in manufacturing and selling the flammable cladding that contributed to the fire’s rapid spread.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In announcing the demolition, the government cited expert assessments, saying: Taking the engineering advice into account, the deputy prime minister concluded that it would not be fair to keep some floors of the building that are significant to some families, whilst not being able to do so for others and knowing that, for some, this would be deeply upsetting."

Officials also said that it was "not practicable" to retain parts of the damaged tower as a long-term memorial.