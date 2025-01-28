Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Households may be charged to use streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+ as the UK government is reportedly exploring changes to the BBC licence fee system.

According to Bloomberg, the potential changes are part of broader plans to modernise funding for the BBC as the public broadcaster’s current 11-year charter expires on December 31, 2027. The discussions involve Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office, the Treasury, and the Department for Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS).

One option under consideration is applying the licence fee to streaming platforms, addressing the shift in viewing habits from traditional TV to on-demand services. Other alternatives include introducing a tax on streaming services, requiring BBC radio listeners to pay a fee, or transitioning to a subscription-based model similar to Netflix or Amazon Prime.

Another idea is to retain the current licence fee with modifications, such as improved enforcement and tiering to ensure affordability for lower-income households. “If there were an obvious alternative model, the licence fee would have been scrapped already,” one person familiar with the deliberations told the news outlet.

The talks remain in the preliminary stages, and no decisions have been made. A DCMS spokesperson told Bloomberg: “We will provide more details about charter review plans in due course.”

Currently, the £169.50 annual licence fee applies to households watching live TV or using BBC iPlayer. However, those who exclusively watch on-demand, non-BBC content are exempt. In 2023/24, licence fee revenue totalled £3.66 billion, only slightly higher than the £3.51 billion raised in 2010/11, despite rising inflation.

Expanding the fee to streaming services could align the BBC’s funding with modern viewing habits but risks backlash from consumers already paying for streaming subscriptions. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy recently described the licence fee as “insufficient” and “deeply regressive,” citing its disproportionate impact on low-income households and the number of women prosecuted for non-payment.

Nandy clarified that general taxation is “not something we’re considering” after reports suggested it was her preferred option. However, her approach to the issue has drawn criticism from officials at Number 10, with one insider describing her comments as “unhelpful.”

Previously, Nandy was reportedly considering ‘scrapping’ the licence fee when the charter is renewed. It has previously been reported there were plans to end prosecutions for licence fee avoidance.

The licence fee is due to go up in April 2025 - with a rise of £5 having been confirmed, taking the payment to £174.50 annually for Brits. It is also expected that the cost of the TV licence will go up in 2026 and 2027.