A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action. However, it is not an international arrest warrant.

The individuals are wanted by the requesting member country, or international tribunal. Member countries apply their own laws in deciding whether to arrest a person.

Interpol explained: “Extracts of Red Notices are published at the request of the member country concerned and where the public’s help may be needed to locate an individual or if the individual may pose a threat to public safety.”

Among those wanted is 43-year-old Indian-born Asif Iqbal Mohammed Memon, sought by Indian authorities for money laundering. British national John Collin, 71, is wanted by Malaysian police on charges of murder and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Here are the faces of British nationals wanted by authorities from various countries.

1 . Asif Iqbal Mohammed Memon Asif Iqbal Mohammed Memon, 43, is wanted by Indian authorities for money laundering | Interpol Share

2 . Masool Ul Haq Masool Ul Haq, 51, is wanted by Pakistan for offences related to terrorist activities. | Interpol Share

3 . Ramesh Philippe Dusoroth Ramesh Philippe Dusoroth, 55, is wanted by Bermuda and UK authorities for fraud | Interpol Share

4 . Ibraheem Masood Ibraheem Masood, 26 is wanted by Pakistan authorities for offences related to terrorism | Interpol Share