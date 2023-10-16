The sculpture dates back to the 1880s and is considered among the artist's best work

The Burghers of Calais outside The Palace of Westminster (circa 2022, David Dixon)

Another UK museum is facing questions after it admitted to losing a £3 million artwork by a world-famous sculptor. Auguste Rodin's 'The Burghers of Calais' was owned by the city's museums ever since it was displayed at the Glasgow International Exhibition in 1901. After a Freedom of Information request, it has come to light that the sculpture - also titled 'Le Bourgeois de Calais' - was among a total of 1,750 items missing or stolen that were owned by Glasgow Life - the company running Glasgow's museums and art galleries.

The plaster work dates back to the 1880s by the renowned artist and it depicts the plight of residents of Calais during its 11-month siege by England as part of the Hundred Years' War (1337 - 1453). Work on the sculpture began in 1884 and was finished in 1889. In total, twelve original casts of Rodin's work were made over the years - including one which stands near the Houses of Parliament in Victoria Tower Gardens. Rodin later became famous for his ‘Thinker’ sculpture, but prior to this, he was allowed under French law to make different versions of ‘Le Bourgeois’ in plaster and bronze.

The cast which is missing was put on display after World War II and after being damaged, it has since been described as 'unlocated' - according to the Daily Mail. The revelation comes only two months after the British Museum admitted items from its collection were found missing or stolen too.

The loss of The Burghers of Calais has been described as 'utterly shameful' by Paris-based company Comite Rodin which publicises the work of Auguste Rodin. Jerome Le Blay, the Comite’s director, said: "We lose a bit of humanity when we lose a work of art. Museums may have 100,000 items, so occasionally things get dropped or get lost in shipping. Art is often destroyed in acts of war - that’s life - but when it goes missing as a result of mishandling or mismanagement by people it is utterly shameful."

The Burghers of Calais Monument, Victoria Tower Gardens (Paul Farmer)