A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of leaking unreleased Hollywood films, television series, and music online in a major piracy crackdown.

The suspect was detained at his home in Penmaenmawr, Wales on 29 April 2025 by officers from the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) at City of London Police. He is accused of distributing thousands of copyrighted works via a file-sharing torrent site, including two recent Hollywood films leaked ahead of their official release dates.

The operation led to the seizure of two laptops, several hard drives, and a large quantity of discs allegedly used to store pirated content. Authorities have since shut down the website involved.

Detective Constable Jason Theobald from PIPCU said: “This operation serves as a warning to anyone thinking of uploading copyrighted material to pirate sites. This is a crime that diverts funds away from the creative industries, money that not only supports artists, but thousands of technical and support staff working in this sector.

“It’s estimated that this type of criminal activity contributes to around 86,000 job losses each year alone. PIPCU is committed to working with partners, nationally and internationally, to take action against those involved.”

The arrest followed a joint investigation with the Motion Picture Association (MPA), which represents major film studios globally.

Karyn Temple, Senior Executive Vice President and Global General Counsel for the MPA, added: “This operation stands as a powerful testament to the impact of close collaboration between law enforcement, the creative sector, and industry partners. We commend PIPCU for their leadership and dedication—their unique role in tackling intellectual property crime is essential in today’s digital age.

“Together, we are delivering meaningful results in the fight against piracy. As technology continues to evolve, so do the threats to creative content. This decisive enforcement action reinforces the message that piracy is not a victimless crime—it damages creators, disrupts legitimate businesses, and endangers consumers.”

The man has since been released under investigation.