A 13-year-old girl has been convicted for her involvement in the widespread riots, after admitting to threatening unlawful violence outside a hotel housing asylum seekers. The incident took place during a protest outside Potters International Hotel in Aldershot on July 31.

The girl, who cannot be named due to her age, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (August 13). The youngster, who attended the brief court session with her parents, admitted to threatening unlawful violence in a manner that could have caused a person to fear for their safety while in the company of three or more others in the Hampshire town.

District Judge Tim Pattinson ordered a pre-sentence report and scheduled her sentencing for September 30 at the same court.

In a separate case, 25-year-old John Honey has admitted to looting during the riots in Hull. He pleaded guilty to violent disorder, burglary, and racially aggravated criminal damage. Honey confessed to three counts of burglary at Lush, the O2 store, and Shoezone in Hull on August 3. He also admitted to racially aggravated criminal damage of a BMW and the destruction of nine other cars.

Violent outbreaks have taken place across Britain, including violent unrest in Hartlepool, Manchester, and Aldershot. | AFP via Getty Images

Across the country, authorities continue to charge suspects with offences related to inciting racial hatred, with several individuals scheduled to appear in court in Leicester and Chester on Tuesday. Additional court hearings are set for cities including Sheffield, Plymouth, Liverpool, and Manchester as alleged rioters are brought to justice.

These riots were triggered by far-right rallies and violence following the tragic deaths of three young girls in Southport. False claims had circulated online, suggesting that the suspect was an asylum seeker who had recently arrived in the UK by boat.

As of Monday, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) reported that 975 arrests had been made, and 546 charges had been filed in connection with the unrest. These figures do not necessarily reflect the number of individuals charged. The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed that charges had been secured against 354 people.

For comparison, in the aftermath of the August 2011 riots, police made 4,105 arrests, according to a Home Office report released a month later.