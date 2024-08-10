Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Merseyside Police says two more people have been charged following the violent disorder in Southport and Liverpool.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew McIntyre, 39, from Cousins Lane, Rufford, has been charged with encouraging an offence of murder; encouraging an either way offence namely violent disorder and possession of a bladed article. He will be appearing at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates Court on Saturday (August 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said a 16-year-old from Stockbridge Village has been charged with violent disorder, two counts of burglary at non-residential properties, criminal damage to a police vehicle amounting to £5,000 and assault emergency worker in Liverpool city centre. He will be appearing at Merseyside Youth Remand Court on Saturday.

There have now been 24 people charged following the violent disorder in Southport and Liverpool last weekend.

Whilst in Solihull, West Midlands Police have charged a man with violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said that a glass was thrown at an officer in Damson Lane as the force responded to a large gathering in the area on Sunday August 4, although nobody was injured.

Adam Turner, 38, from Birmingham, was arrested and charged on Friday (August 9). He was remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Saturday.