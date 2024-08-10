UK riots: two more people charged following serious violent disorder in Southport and Liverpool
Andrew McIntyre, 39, from Cousins Lane, Rufford, has been charged with encouraging an offence of murder; encouraging an either way offence namely violent disorder and possession of a bladed article. He will be appearing at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates Court on Saturday (August 10).
Police said a 16-year-old from Stockbridge Village has been charged with violent disorder, two counts of burglary at non-residential properties, criminal damage to a police vehicle amounting to £5,000 and assault emergency worker in Liverpool city centre. He will be appearing at Merseyside Youth Remand Court on Saturday.
There have now been 24 people charged following the violent disorder in Southport and Liverpool last weekend.
Whilst in Solihull, West Midlands Police have charged a man with violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker.
A spokesman said that a glass was thrown at an officer in Damson Lane as the force responded to a large gathering in the area on Sunday August 4, although nobody was injured.
Adam Turner, 38, from Birmingham, was arrested and charged on Friday (August 9). He was remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Saturday.
