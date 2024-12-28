The incident took place on July 29, 2024 during a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in Merseyside, Three young girls - six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, and nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar - were fatally attacked. Additionally, 10 others, including eight children, sustained injuries.

Suspect Axel Rudakubana, 18, was arrested at the scene and charged with multiple counts, including three counts of murder and ten counts of attempted murder. Subsequent investigations led to further charges against Rudakubana for possession of a terrorist manual and production of the deadly poison ricin. Despite these findings, authorities have stated that the mass stabbing is not being treated as a terrorist attack.

The incident sparked widespread riots across England and Northern Ireland, where places of worship and hotels housing asylum seekers were attacked and set on fire following the spread of misinformation and disinformation about the suspect's background. Hundreds of arrests were made, including children, many of whom were convicted for violent disorder.

Another harrowing incident involved the tragic stabbing of 14-year-old schoolboy Daniel Anjorin in Hainault, east London on 30 April, who was fatally attacked with a sword while walking to school. The assailant, identified as 36-year-old Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo, was charged with Daniel's murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary, and possession of a bladed article. Monzo's trial is scheduled for February 3, 2025.

Here’s some of the most shocking murders of 2024 in the UK.

1 . Southport stabbings Three young girls - six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, and nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar - were fatally attacked in mass stabbings in Southport, Merseyside. Suspect Axel Rudakubana, 18, was arrested at the scene and charged with multiple counts, including three counts of murder and ten counts of attempted murder. The incident sparked widespread riots across England and Northern Ireland, where places of worship and hotels housing asylum seekers were attacked and set on fire following the spread of misinformation and disinformation about the suspect's background. | Merseyside Police Photo: Merseyside Police Share

2 . Daniel Anjorin Schoolboy Daniel Anjorin, 14 was fatally attacked with a sword while walking to school in east London on April 30. The assailant, identified as 36-year-old Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo, was charged with Daniel's murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary, and possession of a bladed article. Monzo's trial is scheduled for February 3, 2025. | Met police Share

3 . Bushey crossbow attacks On 9 July 2024, in Bushey, Hertfordshire, BBC racing commentator John Hunt's wife Carol Hunt and their two daughters, Hannah and Louise, were found dead in their home, having suffered fatal injuries inflicted by a crossbow. The suspect, Kyle Clifford, was apprehended the following day near his residence in the London Borough of Enfield. | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Share