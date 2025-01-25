Getty Images

UK's most wanted: Faces of men wanted for sex crimes against children

Rahmah Ghazali
25th Jan 2025, 8:30am

These are the faces of men wanted for various sexual crimes against children, according to Crimestoppers.

For example, a man in his 20s is wanted for failing to appear at court for grooming and sexual activity with a female under the age of 16

In another case, a religious teacher at a mosque remains at large after being accused of committing sexual offences against young girls between October 2018 and October 2019.

Anyone with information about these suspects is urged to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Angel Walker is currently wanted for failing to appear at Caernarfon Magistrates Court on December 28, 2023 having been summonsed to appear at the court in relation to sexual assault offences involving a child under 13.

Noor Alam, now about 40 years of age, is wanted in connection with a series of assaults against very young girls commited while he was an Imam at a Mosque in Northampton between October 2018 and October 2019. He is considered to be a risk to children.

Yuxuan Yang, aged in his 20s, is wanted for failing to appear at court for grooming and sexual activity with a female under the age of 16. He previously resided in central London.

Romario Morgan, 27, is wanted in connection with sexual offences. Morgan is known to have links to Birmingham, so if you see him or know where he is, call 999 immediately quoting crime number 20/419116/24.

