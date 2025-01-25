For example, a man in his 20s is wanted for failing to appear at court for grooming and sexual activity with a female under the age of 16
In another case, a religious teacher at a mosque remains at large after being accused of committing sexual offences against young girls between October 2018 and October 2019.
1. Angel Walker
Angel Walker is currently wanted for failing to appear at Caernarfon Magistrates Court on December 28, 2023 having been summonsed to appear at the court in relation to sexual assault offences involving a child under 13. | Crimestoppers Photo: Crimestoppers
2. Noor Alam
Noor Alam, now about 40 years of age, is wanted in connection with a series of assaults against very young girls commited while he was an Imam at a Mosque in Northampton between October 2018 and October 2019. He is considered to be a risk to children. Photo: Crimestoppers
3. Yuxuan Yang
Yuxuan Yang, aged in his 20s, is wanted for failing to appear at court for grooming and sexual activity with a female under the age of 16. He previously resided in central London. | Crimestoppers
4. Romario Morgan
Romario Morgan, 27, is wanted in connection with sexual offences.
Morgan is known to have links to Birmingham, so if you see him or know where he is, call 999 immediately quoting crime number 20/419116/24. | Crimestoppers