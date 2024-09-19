1 . Sharaz Ali

Sharaz Ali is wanted for attempted murder that took place in Birmingham in September 2021. The 43-year-old was convicted of attempting to murder his wife after stabbing her on 10 September 2021. During the trial in August 2022 he failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued by Birmingham Crown Court. Ali, who had been living in Stechford, Birmingham was tried and convicted in his absence. | Crimestoppers Photo: Crimestoppers