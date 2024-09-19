Britain's most wanted: Faces of UK's suspects wanted for attempted murder & their possible whereaboutsBritain's most wanted: Faces of UK's suspects wanted for attempted murder & their possible whereabouts
Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

19th Sep 2024, 7:28pm

These are UK’s most wanted suspects wanted in connection with serious crimes including attempted murder, according to appeals released by Crimestoppers.

These men, some convicted of extreme violence, including one who stabbed his wife multiple times, are currently wanted to be brought to justice.

A reward of up to £20,000 is being offered exclusively and anonymously to anyone whose information leads to the arrest of one of the suspects.

If you have any information about any of the suspects, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Sharaz Ali is wanted for attempted murder that took place in Birmingham in September 2021. The 43-year-old was convicted of attempting to murder his wife after stabbing her on 10 September 2021. During the trial in August 2022 he failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued by Birmingham Crown Court. Ali, who had been living in Stechford, Birmingham was tried and convicted in his absence.

Sendzher Emin is wanted for the attempted murder of a male that occurred on the July 10, 2023 in London whereby a male was brutally attacked by two knife wielding men, resulting in life changing injuries.

Mohamoud Abdi (aka Hozay) is wanted for an attempt murder that occurred in the Grangetown area of Cardiff whereby he stabbed his male victim several times, causing serious injury. A Crimestoppers reward of up to £20,000 for information given exclusively and anonymously to them which leads to the arrest of Mohamoud Abdi is available.

Ilir Bulku is wanted for offence attempt murder

