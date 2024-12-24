UK's Ugliest Dog: As Muppet takes the crown, a look at past winners and the popular Chinese Crested breed
Since 2023, a UK-based printing company company ParrotPrint.com began hosting the competition to promote the adoption of rescue dogs often overlooked due to their unconventional appearances.
Among the winners, one breed seems to steal the show repeatedly: the Chinese Crested. Here’s a look at some of the most memorable champions and the stories behind their celebrated quirks.
In 2023, Peggy, a delightful cross between a Chinese Crested and a pug, was crowned Britain’s ugliest dog. Despite her unusual appearance, including sparse hair and a slightly wonky smile, Peggy’s owner, Holly Middleton, said her dog possessed inner beauty and hoped her win would encourage people to adopt pets with “little oddities.”
Peggy’s standout charm landed her appearances on major platforms, including BBC Breakfast, ITV’s This Morning, Channel 5 News, and more. “She’s taken everything in her stride and hasn’t once been phased by the bright lights, the TV cameras, or the famous presenters,” the company added.
The previous global winner of the competition was Mugly, an eight-year-old Chinese Crested dog from the UK, who gained international fame after winning the World’s Ugliest Dog contest in 2012. This rescue dog earned a $1,000 prize and a year’s supply of dog cookies, defeating over 28 contestants from around the globe. The 2011’s titleholder, Yoda, was a mix of Chinese Crested and Chihuahua.
Why is a Chinese Crested dog ugly?
The Chinese Crested dog’s distinctive appearance makes them perennial favourites in “ugliest dog” contests. Here’s why:
- Hairless variety: Known for their nearly bald bodies, tufts of hair on their heads (“crest”), feet (“socks”), and tails (“plume”).
- Genetics: A dominant genetic mutation gives them their hairless trait, often accompanied by dental anomalies, such as missing teeth.
- Charming personalities: Despite their appearance, Chinese Crested dogs are affectionate, loyal, and playful.
