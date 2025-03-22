A man’s body has been found at a beauty spot.

Emergency services were called to the Mossdale Bay stretch of Ullswater in the Lake District after reports of a man getting into difficulty on the water.

The call came in just before 9.30am yesterday morning and the body of the man - who was in his early 20s - was recovered at about 2.30pm.

Ullswater in the Lake District | Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Cumbria police say the man’s family have been informed of developments.

A spokesperson said: “Whilst the incident is not being treated as suspicious at this time, an investigation is on-going as to the circumstances leading up to the man’s death.”