Victoria Cairns: Woman who dies four days after being hit by pick-up truck in Rutherglen named

7th Nov 2024, 6:31pm
A woman has died four days after she was hit by a pick-up truck in South Lanarkshire.

Victoria Cairns, 40, from Glasgow, was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital following the collision in Rutherglen at around 8pm on Saturday November 2. Police said she died on Wednesday (November 6).

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with alleged road traffic offences, police said. Officers added that investigations are continuing into the crash on Farmeloan Road, which involved an orange Mitsubishi L200 pick-up.

Victoria Cairns, 40, has died after being hit by a pick-up truckplaceholder image
Victoria Cairns, 40, has died after being hit by a pick-up truck | Police Scotland

Sergeant Andrew Coutts said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman at this difficult time. They have asked that their privacy is respected.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I would again ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3542 of November 2.

