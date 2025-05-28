Victoria Park: Police seek man after indecent exposure incident behind children's play area in Northampton
The incident occurred between 4.30pm and 4.45pm on Wednesday, May 21, behind the children’s play area in Victoria Park near Muscott Street. Two people confronted the man after witnessing the indecent behaviour, but he walked off from the scene.
The suspect is described as Asian, aged between 50 and 60, approximately 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, and was wearing a mustard-coloured top, blue jeans, and white trainers.
“This is a busy Northampton park, and officers investigating would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the man acting inappropriately or who may have dash-cam footage of this man leaving the area,” Northamptonshire Police said in a statement.
“Northamptonshire Police is committed to tackling all forms of sexual offending and we take reports of this nature very seriously. Anyone who can help identify this man is urged to get in touch.”