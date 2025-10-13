Victoria Park rape: Man arrested after woman sexually assaulted at night in Taunton, Somerset
Members of the public found the distressed woman at about 5am on Saturday. She is being looked after by sexual assault specialists.
A man was arrested at about 6.30pm on Sunday 12 October, following a public appeal for information. He remains in police custody.
Det Sgt Wendy Fellowes said: “We’re very grateful to everyone who has contacted us with information or shared the appeal. Although an arrest has now been made, our investigation is really just beginning.”
She added: “It’s important now that people don’t post speculation online which could affect any future prosecution.”
The incident happened in Victoria Park in Taunton, Somerset. The man is from the town.
Anyone with information or footage which could help the investigation can contact Avon and Somerset Police on 101.