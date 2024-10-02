Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have launched an urgent search for a missing woman after she vanished three days ago.

Victoria Taylor, 34, was last seen at an address in Malton at around 9am on Monday, September 30. North Yorkshire Police has said that patrols have been stepped up in the area, with specialist teams undertaking searches of the nearby riverbank.

Inspector Leanne Anderson from North Yorkshire Police said: “There are a range of enquiries taking place to try and locate Victoria. This is still a missing person enquiry, and the focus of our activity is within the Malton / Norton area.

“Extensive searches will take place today and I would urge members of the public in the Malton / Norton areas to remain vigilant and report sightings or pass information to police immediately on 101 or 999.”

Police are searching for 34-year-old Victoria Taylor after she was last seen at a property in Malton three days ago. | North Yorkshire Police

Ms Taylor is described as white and approximately 5ft6in tall. At the time she was last seen, she was wearing blue jeans, a black Adidas original puffa jacket with white stripes down the sleeves and a grey Jack Wills hooded jumper.

North Yorkshire Police said: “Any immediate sightings of Victoria should be reported to police on 999. If you have any information which will help with our search then please call 101 and quote reference 12240178710.”