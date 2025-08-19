A Virgin Atlantic flight attendant reported for duty four times over the alcohol limit after crashing her car on the way to the airport, a court has heard.

Kathryn Scott, 44, had to be removed from a plane at Heathrow after drinking wine the night before.

The cabin crew member crashed her black Hyundai at a roundabout and had to be driven to work by a member of the public after leaving her car at the scene, Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court was told.

Flight schedules show the plane was going to Antigua via Barbados. Scott appeared at court on Tuesday wearing a black jacket and trousers, where she denied a single charge of performing an aviation function when over the alcohol limit on June 12.

Virgin Atlantic flight attendant Kathryn Scott outside Uxbridge Magistrates' Court, where she denied a single charge of performing an aviation function when over the alcohol limit on June 12 | Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

After her crash was reported to the police, she was removed from the plane until officers arrived, the court heard.

Scott admitted to being in an accident and said she had two glasses of wine eight hours before the flight. A test showed she had 91 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, more than four times the 20 milligram legal limit for flight attendants in the UK.

Magistrates were told she has been diagnosed with a liver condition, which means she may not be able to break down alcohol in the usual way.

She also blames the crash on a fault with her car’s steering, the court heard.

Scott, of Ottershaw, Surrey, was bailed to appear at the same court for trial on December 11.