She won British Fashion Designer of the Year three times

Dame Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81 her family have announced.

She passed peacefully while surrounded by her family in Clapham, South London on Thursday (29 December) her representatives said in a statement. The legendary designer’s creations were featured in the 2008 Sex and the City film.

The 81-year-old’s husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with.

“Thank you darling.”

The pioneering fashion designer made a name for herself on the fashion scene in the 1970s, with her androgynous designs, slogan t-shirts and irreverent attitude towards the establishment. She is considered largely responsible for bringing modern punk and new wave fashions into the mainstream.

Dame Westwood won British designer of the year award three times, including in 1990, 1991 and 2006.

Is her cause of death known?

Dame Vivienne died on Friday “peacefully, and surrounded by her family in Clapham, south London”, her representatives said. No further details about her death have been revealed so far.

Dame Vivienne Westwood has died aged 81. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Tributes paid to Dame Westwood

TV presenter Jonathan Ross was among the people paying tribute to Dame Vivienne Westwood following her death aged 81. He tweeted: “RIP the great Vivienne Westwood. Unique. Brilliant. Uncompromising. Thanks Viv x”.

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan paid tribute to Dame Vivienne Westwood, writing on Twitter: “A sad day, Vivienne Westwood was and will remain a towering figure in British fashion. Her punk style rewrote the rule book in the 1970s and was widely admired for how she stayed true to her own values throughout her life.”

