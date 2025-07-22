We have already commemorated the 80th anniversary of VE Day, when the Nazis surrendered to the Allied forces in the Second World War.

That was on May 8, and saw a commemorations and celebrations across the UK. But it did not mark the end of the war, as Japan did not surrender for another three months, until after the dropping of nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and August 9, 1945.

A VJ Day street party in Romsey Avenue, Copnor, Portsmouth, in August 1945 | Contributed

When is VJ Day and what is happening?

VJ day is on Friday, August 15. There will be a nationwide two-minute silence to mark the occasion at midday, and after that a Service of Remembrance will honour and remember those who fought and died during the Second World War in the Far East at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

It will involve 400 members of the armed forces and will be broadcast live on BBC1 from midday. The Red Arrows will join Spitfire and Hurricane aircraft for a flypast.

The Service of Remembrance will be run with the Royal British Legion and be attended by Second World War veterans, VJ association members, senior politicians, and military personnel. It will pay tribute to the British, Commonwealth and Allied veterans who served in the Far East theatres of war, the Pacific and Indian Ocean territories.

Veterans attending will include Burma Star recipients, British Indian Army veterans and those involved in the Battles of Kohima and Imphal, as well as Prisoners of War held across the region and veterans stationed in the UK or Commonwealth countries, who contributed to the war effort.

The service is a ticketed event, but members of the public visiting the Arboretum on the day are invited to observe the two-minute silence and watch the service on large screens.

Second World War veteran and RBL ambassador Tom Berry, 101, from Cheshire, who was serving on HMS Tartar in the Pacific when Japan surrendered, said: “For veterans like me and all those who carried on fighting until VJ Day was announced, this will be a very emotional day – a moment in history. I’ll be watching the service at home, and I’d ask the country to do the same – to stop and remember all those who gave so much for our freedoms, and those who never made it back.”

VJ Day celebrations in Pool in Wharfedale, north of Leeds | Image submitted to NationalWorld by Pat Lazenby

What does VJ Day mark?

After the end of war in Europe, thousands of British and Commonwealth military personnel continued to fight Japanese forces in Asia and the Pacific for a further three months when Victory over Japan (VJ Day) was declared on August 15, 1945, following Imperial Japan’s surrender to Allied Forces.

As well as British soldiers, sailors and airmen, hundreds of thousands of people served in the Far East from countries including pre-partition India, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Nepal and from African nations.

What have politicians said about VJ Day?

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “Those who continued to fight bravely in Asia and the Pacific in those last few months of the Second World War must never be forgotten.

“It is so important for us as a nation to come together on this important anniversary to remember our VJ Day veterans and hear their stories first-hand so we can ensure that their legacy is passed on to future generations and their sacrifice is never forgotten.”

Defence Secretary John Healey said: “VJ Day was the final victory in a war that changed the world, and we honour those who served in the Far East with enduring gratitude. Just as we proudly marked VE Day, we reflect on the courage, sacrifice and resilience shown by so many to secure peace. Their legacy must never be forgotten, and it’s our duty to pass their stories on to future generations.”

What has the Royal British Legion said about VJ Day?

RBL director general Mark Atkinson said: “We encourage everyone across the country to take a moment to reflect during the two-minute silence on VJ Day, to watch the Service of Remembrance live on the BBC or at the Arboretum, and pay tribute to those from Britain and across the Commonwealth who fought in the Far East in the Second World War.

“It was so moving to see the nation come together for VE80 and to be putting veterans at the heart of these commemorations - now we have one of our last chances to honour all those VJ Day veterans whose service and sacrifice finally brought an end to the war.”

What else is happening on VJ Day?

Government buildings and High Commissions across the globe will be lit up on August 15.

The Imperial War Museums (IWM) will be screening I Saw The World End, a digital public artwork by celebrated artist and designer Es Devlin, at Piccadilly Circus on Wednesday, August 6 to commemorate the dropping of the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

IWM will also invite visitors to reflect on the events leading up to the end of the Second World War through paper dove and crane making activities at IWM London and IWM North.

On VJ Day itself, IWM will premiere a contemporary film exploring the events and significance of VJ Day and the war in Asia and the Pacific. The film, which can be seen at IWM North and outdoor screens in locations across the UK, is produced in partnership with SODA (School of Digital Arts), part of Manchester Metropolitan University. A new augmented reality experience at IWM North will also engage audiences in a deeper exploration of the Second World War in Asia and the Pacific and its significance, bringing to life some of the personal stories, sound and film from IWM’s collection.