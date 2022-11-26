Fan was on a trip to Qatar to follow the Wales team at the World Cup

A Welsh football fan who died while attending the world cup in Qatar has been named.

Kevin Davies, understood to be from Pembrokeshire, is reported to have been rushed to Hamad General Hospital, in Doha, following Wales’ match against Iran, where he later died. It is understood to have been a medical incident and that he did not attend the 2-0 defeat but instead remained at his apartment after feeling ill.

Football Supporters Association Cymru’s Paul Corkrey told the PA news agency: “He was part of the Red Wall and we’re all devastated for him and his family. We’re all like one big family and we lost one of our family members today.”

Mr Corkrey also paid tribute to Mr Davies’s son and friends, saying they had been very “brave” in the way they had handled the situation.

The British Embassy, Qatari authorities and the Football Association of Wales (FAW), as well as travel company Wonky Sheep, are said to be helping the man’s son to make all the necessary preparations and fly home. “Everyone has been very helpful, and everyone who has been asked for help has come through,” Mr Corkrey added.

The Wales Football Supporters’ Association’s fan embassy wrote on Twitter: “Unfortunately we have lost one of the Red Wall yesterday in Qatar, our sincere condolences go out to his son here in Doha and his family back in Wales. May he rest in peace.”

The Welsh FA has now named the fan as Kevin Davies. In a tweet, it said: “Mae CBDC yn cydymdeimlo efo teulu a ffrindiau Kevin Davies.

“Our deepest condolences from everyone at the Football Association of Wales. Our thoughts are with Kevin’s family and friends at this sad time. The FAW is in contact with Kevin’s family to help in whatever way we can.”

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 25: Wales fans react to a near miss during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and IR Iran at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Noel Mooney, chief executive of the Football Association of Wales (FAW), wrote on Twitter: “So sorry to hear that one of our supporters has passed away here.” He added: “Our condolences go to the family and of course we are here to support however we can.”

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Qatar.”

Officials believe more than 2,500 Wales supporters have made the trip to Qatar for the tournament. Wales played Iran in their second game of the world cup on Friday (25 November).

Their numbers have been bolstered by fans already in the region arriving on shuttle flights to watch Wales take part in a World Cup for the first time since 1958.