A police dog who helped save the life of a severely injured missing person has died from injuries sustained during the rescue.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Dog (PD) Kuga died last week after suffering a paw injury in December 2024 while locating a high-risk, vulnerable missing person who was “severely injured and losing blood.”

“Though he found the missing person in time, he injured his paw, and that led to the discovery of a condition that caused him severe, chronic pain,” said Warwickshire Police in a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After months of trying every treatment possible, on veterinary advice, the heartbreaking decision was taken to let PD Kuga rest. He went to sleep peacefully with his handler Lucy and previous handler Mark at his side.”

Police Dog (PD) Kuga has died after saving a life | Warwickshire Police

Paying tribute, handler Lucy described Kuga as “a force to be reckoned with.” “Formidable and headstrong, he knew what he liked and if he didn’t like it he wasn’t doing it,” she said. “He was brave, strong and loyal and with him by your side you knew everything was going to be ok.

“I’d like to thank him for looking after me and Mark; even when he was in pain, he never faltered. It was never meant to end like this, he was so loved, and we are going to miss him so much.”

The police force said it is “incredibly proud to say that he will always be part of our policing family.”