Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A standoff between a lorry driver and a cyclist has sparked debate online after the pair were left in stalemate on a country lane. While some commenters took the motorist’s side, others supported the person travelling on two wheels.

The huge vehicle came face-to-face with a push bike on the rural Hampshire road, with neither able to pass. Footage filmed by the driver, who wished to remain anonymous, shows the row between the pair with both insisting the other should back up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The video shows the lorry driver asking the cyclist to reverse and "go back to the wide bit" as it would be easier than reversing a 60 feet-long lorry. The cyclist refuses, insisting lorries shouldn't be using country lanes.

The lorry driver can be heard saying: "You think it's easier for me to reverse? I'm 60 feet long and the same width as this road. As you can see by the fact that I'm in the hedge both sides."

The cyclist responds by asking why she should be the one to go back before adding that the driver "shouldn't be down here anyway." The lady on the pushbike did eventually go back to allow the lorry to drive through.

Lorry driver and cyclist argue on Hampshire country lane. Picture: SWNS

Since being posted on TikTok, the video has provoked debate with some people saying the lorry is in the wrong. One comment said: "The cyclist has right of way, sorry I am a class one driver too."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another read: "You shouldn't be driving down a narrow country road in a 60ft lorry, simple."

However, others believed the cyclist should have simply reversed. One person wrote: "I'm shocked people are saying the lorry shouldn't be there."

Another said: "People forget, the driver doesn't pick the destination and therefore has no choice in access route."

Highway code - singe track roads

Rule 155 of the Highway Code states that while using single-track roads, 'only wide enough for one vehicle' to look out for any 'special passing places'. It adds: "If you see a vehicle coming towards you, or the driver behind wants to overtake, pull into a passing place on your left, or wait opposite a passing place on your right. Give way to road users coming uphill whenever you can. If necessary, reverse until you reach a passing place to let the other vehicle pass. Slow down when passing pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders."