A meteor blazed across the sky in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, and was captured on a doorbell camera.

Hayley Jensen, 35, captured the fireball streaking across the sky early on Sunday morning, at around 5am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mum of one was leaving her house on her way to a car boot sale when she first spotted the light in the sky. After checking her doorbell camera footage, she was shocked to see the fireball.

The event took place at around 5am on Sunday (Image: Hayley Jensen / SWNS)

She said: "It lasted about three seconds. At first I thought it was a firework but it was just a huge ball of light.

“It was orange and left a smoke trail behind it. I really couldn’t believe it if I’m honest. We’d just left the house and were on our way to the car boot sale when we saw it.

“When we got to the car boot sale I was really hyped up. I jumped out the car and said to other people ‘Did you see it?’ No one else had seen it but when I got home in the afternoon I checked my CCTV.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When I saw it on screen I was screaming ‘Oh my god, I’ve actually got it on CCTV’.”

She posted the video on Facebook and asked if anyone else had witnessed the meteor, which can be watched below

She said: "No one else in Grimsby had seen it but someone in Middlesbrough said they’d seen it about a minute after me. I've seen shooting stars before because me and my daughter sometimes lie in the back garden and look for them.

“We've seen a few before but this was nothing like a shooting star. The video was absolutely amazing, but seeing it with my naked eye was even more amazing. I've seen people commenting to say it must have been big for it to come through on the video.”