Watch: giant meteor streaks through sky in Grimsby and is caught on doorbell camera
A meteor blazed across the sky in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, and was captured on a doorbell camera.
Hayley Jensen, 35, captured the fireball streaking across the sky early on Sunday morning, at around 5am.
The mum of one was leaving her house on her way to a car boot sale when she first spotted the light in the sky. After checking her doorbell camera footage, she was shocked to see the fireball.
She said: "It lasted about three seconds. At first I thought it was a firework but it was just a huge ball of light.
“It was orange and left a smoke trail behind it. I really couldn’t believe it if I’m honest. We’d just left the house and were on our way to the car boot sale when we saw it.
“When we got to the car boot sale I was really hyped up. I jumped out the car and said to other people ‘Did you see it?’ No one else had seen it but when I got home in the afternoon I checked my CCTV.
“When I saw it on screen I was screaming ‘Oh my god, I’ve actually got it on CCTV’.”
She posted the video on Facebook and asked if anyone else had witnessed the meteor, which can be watched below
She said: "No one else in Grimsby had seen it but someone in Middlesbrough said they’d seen it about a minute after me. I've seen shooting stars before because me and my daughter sometimes lie in the back garden and look for them.
“We've seen a few before but this was nothing like a shooting star. The video was absolutely amazing, but seeing it with my naked eye was even more amazing. I've seen people commenting to say it must have been big for it to come through on the video.”
The annual Delta Aquariids and Perseids meteor showers have just passed, and the next shower, the Draconids, is not due to start until October – meaning the origin of this object is still a mystery.