A four-year-old girl has died after an incident at the Waterworld swimming complex in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the popular attraction on Festival Way at around 4.20pm on Monday (August 4), following reports that the child was in a critical condition.

Waterworld staff and West Midlands Ambulance Service provided emergency care at the scene before paramedics took the girl to hospital for further treatment. Despite the efforts of medical staff, she died shortly afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staffordshire Police confirmed the girl’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Lucy Maskew said: “Our thoughts are with the family at this terribly sad time. We are now making enquiries and looking to establish the circumstances of the incident. We would ask that members of the public avoid speculating in these early stages of the investigation and allow the family to grieve.”

A four-year-old girl has died after an incident at the Waterworld swimming complex in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent. | Google Maps

A spokesperson for Waterworld said the venue would remain closed on Monday as a mark of respect: “It is with great sadness that we learned of this little girl’s passing this evening. All our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during these extremely difficult times.

“Waterworld is in shock and has decided to remain closed tomorrow out of respect for the family. Waterworld is working closely with the authorities at this sad time.”

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could assist the investigation to call 101, quoting incident number 460 of 4 August.