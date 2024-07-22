Watford Road: Woman dies after being attacked by pet dog in Coventry as police launch investigation
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
West Midlands Police said they were called to Watford Road, Coventry at around 12.15pm on Monday (July 22) following an emergency call.
The woman was treated at the scene but despite the best efforts from the ambulance service, she died a short time later. The dog has been seized and the death has been reported to the coroner for further enquiries.
Chief Inspector David Amos said: “We understand that this is a distressing and tragic incident and we would like to thank the local community for their support and to our emergency services colleagues who dealt with this incident.
“Our thoughts remain firmly with the family and loved ones of the woman who has sadly died and will be informing the coroner of her death.
“Although the breed of the dog is yet to be confirmed, at this stage we do not believe it to be of a banned breed. However, a full assessment will be required before we can confirm this.”