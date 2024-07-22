Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman in her 30s has died after being attacked by a pet dog in Coventry.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Midlands Police said they were called to Watford Road, Coventry at around 12.15pm on Monday (July 22) following an emergency call.

The woman was treated at the scene but despite the best efforts from the ambulance service, she died a short time later. The dog has been seized and the death has been reported to the coroner for further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A woman in her 30s has died after being attacked by a pet dog in Coventry. | Getty

Chief Inspector David Amos said: “We understand that this is a distressing and tragic incident and we would like to thank the local community for their support and to our emergency services colleagues who dealt with this incident.

“Our thoughts remain firmly with the family and loved ones of the woman who has sadly died and will be informing the coroner of her death.

“Although the breed of the dog is yet to be confirmed, at this stage we do not believe it to be of a banned breed. However, a full assessment will be required before we can confirm this.”