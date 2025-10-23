Saturday’s Lotto jackpot will be a bumper £10.5m after nobody won Wednesday’s.

What were Wednesday’s winning Lotto numbers?

The winning Lotto numbers were 03, 24, 26, 34, 35, 36 and the bonus number was 09.

No ticket-holders matched all six main numbers for the top prize or matched five numbers and the bonus ball to win £1m.

There were 50 players who each won £1,750 after matching five of the six numbers, and 2,673 people matched four of six to bag £140 each.

No players matched all five numbers to win the Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, but five matched four numbers to claim £13,000.

Wednesday’s Thunderball results

The winning Thunderball numbers were 04, 15, 17, 24 and 33 and the Thunderball was 10.

No players matched five numbers and the Thunderball to scoop the £500,000 top prize, while three scooped £5,000 for matching five numbers.