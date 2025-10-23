Last night's National Lottery Lotto results - did anyone win the top prize and what's Saturday's jackpot? Plus Thunderball and HotPicks
What were Wednesday’s winning Lotto numbers?
The winning Lotto numbers were 03, 24, 26, 34, 35, 36 and the bonus number was 09.
No ticket-holders matched all six main numbers for the top prize or matched five numbers and the bonus ball to win £1m.
There were 50 players who each won £1,750 after matching five of the six numbers, and 2,673 people matched four of six to bag £140 each.
No players matched all five numbers to win the Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, but five matched four numbers to claim £13,000.
Wednesday’s Thunderball results
The winning Thunderball numbers were 04, 15, 17, 24 and 33 and the Thunderball was 10.
No players matched five numbers and the Thunderball to scoop the £500,000 top prize, while three scooped £5,000 for matching five numbers.