Tonight’s Lotto game has seen an unusual result - that will see several people made very happy.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What are Wednesday’s winning Lotto numbers?

The winning Lotto numbers are 07, 09, 18, 24, 30, 36 and the bonus number is 42. It was draw number 3,103 tonight.

Did anyone win Wednesday’s jackpot?

Yes, four ticket holders have shared the £4m prize - therefore winning £1m each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Lottery’s Lotto results for Wednesday are in

What have the National Lottery organisers said?

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “Wow, what a wonderful night it’s been for Lotto players as four ticket holders have shared tonight’s amazing £4m Lotto jackpot prize. Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are one of tonight’s lucky winners.

“Tonight’s big winners follow on from a fabulous Saturday night of winning for Lotto players, which saw one lucky ticket-holder take home £1.2m for matching five main numbers and the bonus ball, instead of the usual £1m. All prize tiers were boosted after no ticket-holder hit the £15m ‘Must Be Won’ jackpot that night and an additional 15 lucky Lotto players landed a £100k prize each in this special Lotto draw.

“Playing any National Lottery game is more than just a chance to win; it's a way to contribute to something much bigger. Each week, players help generate around £30m for National Lottery-funded projects. With over £50bn raised for good causes since launch, this funds hundreds of projects in every postcode area across the UK. From supporting the arts and sport sectors, to empowering local community groups and preserving iconic British landmarks, players' participation makes a difference every single day.”

Saturday’s estimated Lotto jackpot is £3.8m.