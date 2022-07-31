All-female RAF crew to lead flypast over Wembley Stadium

A Royal Air Force flypast led by an all-female crew will take to the skies to cheer on England ahead of the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 final.

The Lionesses are looking to secure the first major silverware in their history, while Germany, the competition’s most successful side, are aiming for a ninth Euro title.

The final takes place at Wembley Stadium in London.

Here is all you need to know:

Which aircrafts will be involved?

The flypast will see a C-130 Hercules transport aircraft, crewed by three women, and flanked by two Typhoon fighter jets, fly over Wembley Stadium.

The Hercules, an aircraft that has recently been used to airdrop stores to troops during Nato exercises in eastern Europe, is captained by Flight Lieutenant Lauren, who has been in the Air Force for 12 years.

What is the timings and route?

The aircraft will fly over Wembley at 4.57pm, immediately after the national anthems and just before kick-off at 5pm.

But the full route and timings has been confirmed by Military Airshows:

4.42pm - (W OF BRIZE NORTON AD)

4.48pm - (BENSON AD)

4.51pm - (NE OF HENLEY-ON-THAMES)

4.53pm - (BEACONSFIELD VRP)

4.54pm - (M25/M40 INTERCHANGE)

4.55pm - (NORTHOLT AD)

4.57pm - (WEMBLEY STADIUM)

4.57pm - (BRENT RESERVOIR VRP)

5.01pm - (NE OF PANSHANGAR DISUSED AD)

5.07pm - (W OF CAMBRIDGE AD)

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at Wembley Stadium at 5pm.

A military C130 Hercules. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

What has been said about the flypast?

Flt Lt Lauren, who helped train the first female Afghan pilots when she was deployed in Afghanistan, has said watching the England team has been “inspiring”.

“I’ve flown missions all over the world with the RAF, but this will be one of the most memorable,” she said.

“It’s been inspiring to watch the Lionesses progress and I will be loudly cheering them on as soon as I land back at RAF Brize Norton.”

England played in front of a competition-record 68,871 attendance when opening their campaign with a 1-0 win over Austria at Old Trafford, and Sunday’s final at the national stadium is a sell-out.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “I wish the best of luck to the Lionesses as they take on Germany at Wembley.

“It’s a landmark day for English football and women’s sport and it’s fantastic that the Royal Air Force will be marking the occasion with a flypast featuring an all-female aircrew.”

How are fans feeling before the final?

Mothers attending the Euro 2022 final with daughters who play football have praised the England team for showing girls “can play”.

Among the 90,000 fans filling Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon – hoping to watch the Lionesses beat Germany in the final- were family groups, including young women and girls.

Rachael Wilson, from Preston, was with her daughter Holly, who plays for Manchester United’s under-13 girls.

Ms Wilson told the PA news agency: “We hope the Lionesses make history today.

“We are so proud of the team for showing that girls and women can play football.

“The atmosphere is going to be out of this world with (the song) Sweet Caroline.