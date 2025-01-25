Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three teenagers have died after a car hit a tree in West Yorkshire on Friday evening.

Police said the black Seat Ibiza had been travelling on Bramley Lane in the village of West Bretton in Wakefield when it left the road at around 8.30pm.

The 18-year-old driver and two 19-year-old passengers died, while two other men in the car were taken to hospital. One is said to be in a critical condition and the other has injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Three teenagers have died after their car hit a tree on Bramley Lane in the village of West Bretton in Wakefield. | Google Maps

West Yorkshire Police senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “This is a tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of three lives and fourth person suffering critical injuries. Our thoughts go out to the families of those involved who we are working with to provide support.

“Our specialist collision investigators are establishing the circumstances surrounding this fatal collision and I would urge anyone who may have seen the car involved or who may have dashcam or other video footage that will help our enquiries to please contact us.”