West Calder: Man, 36, and six-year-old girl found dead inside house as police treat deaths 'unexplained'

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

21st Jan 2025, 1:13pm
A man and a six-year-old girl were found dead at a house in a West Lothian village.

Police Scotland said they were called to a report of concern for a person around 4pm on Monday (January 20) when the found the bodies of a 36-year-old man and the child within the property in Harburn Drive, West Calder.

The deaths are now being treated as unexplained and post mortem examinations will take place in due course. Their relatives are aware and are being supported by specialist officers. Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Chief Inspector Elaine McArthur-Kerr, local area commander, said: "We understand this incident may be very upsetting and worrying for the people living in this community and would ask anyone with any concerns to speak to us.

"A police presence will remain in the area while we carry out investigations and anyone with any concerns, or information, can approach these officers."

