Breaking

West Lothian: Fire breaks out at commercial building on Houston Industrial Estate in Livingston

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
3 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Firefighters are currently battling a significant blaze at a car service centre in West Lothian, resulting in the partial collapse of an industrial unit.

The fire broke out in a commercial building on the Houston Industrial Estate in Livingston and was reported shortly after 11.30am.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the property on Grange Road was evacuated, and no casualties have been reported.

"Operations Control mobilised six fire engines and a high reach appliance to the scene," the fire service said. "Crews remain in attendance at the scene."

Related topics:FireLivingstonPropertyFire serviceScottish Fire and Rescue Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.