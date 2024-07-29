Breaking
West Lothian: Fire breaks out at commercial building on Houston Industrial Estate in Livingston
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters are currently battling a significant blaze at a car service centre in West Lothian, resulting in the partial collapse of an industrial unit.
The fire broke out in a commercial building on the Houston Industrial Estate in Livingston and was reported shortly after 11.30am.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the property on Grange Road was evacuated, and no casualties have been reported.
"Operations Control mobilised six fire engines and a high reach appliance to the scene," the fire service said. "Crews remain in attendance at the scene."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.