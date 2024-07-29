Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters are currently battling a significant blaze at a car service centre in West Lothian, resulting in the partial collapse of an industrial unit.

The fire broke out in a commercial building on the Houston Industrial Estate in Livingston and was reported shortly after 11.30am.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the property on Grange Road was evacuated, and no casualties have been reported.

