Police Scotland say inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the teenager's death

A school community has been left devastated after a 14-year-old boy died following an incident on the grounds of St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn, West Lothian (Photo: Google Maps)

A community has been left devastated after a 14-year-old boy died following what his headteacher described as an "isolated incident" on school grounds.

Emergency services were called to St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn, West Lothian in Scotland on Tuesday afternoon (6 June). A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 1.20pm on Tuesday June 6, officers were called to a report of concern for a 14-year-old boy at a school in the Bathgate area.

“He was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment, but died a short time later," he added. “His family have been informed and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the death.”

What has the headteacher said?

A statement posted on the school’s website said emergency services were called following an isolated incident within the school grounds.

“Everyone in our school community has been devastated to learn of the tragic death of one of our pupils," headteacher Andrew Sharkey said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends and we extend our deepest condolences and offers of support."

The school had set up ongoing emotional support services for students and staff affected by the incident, he said.

“We would like to respect the family’s privacy at this incredibly painful time." Mr Sharkey added: "We are assisting the relevant authorities with their investigation to establish the facts and we will not be making any further comment at this time.”

St Kentigern’s Academy is the school where singer Lewis Capaldi was once a pupil.