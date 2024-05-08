Watch more of our videos on Shots!

London’s Westfield Stratford shopping centre was evacuated this morning (May 8) after a “possible suspicious item” was found on the premises.

Shoppers and workers were told to leave the building shortly after 10am after the object was found. Footage on social media showed terrified shoppers running out of the shopping centre after being told to leave.

Huge crowds waited outside the London shopping mall while the Met Police assessed the situation and the package that was found. Images also shared on social media showed that sniffer dogs had been deployed, while the bridge which links Westfield Stratford to the nearby station was taped off.