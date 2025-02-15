Euromillions results: What are the winning Euromillions numbers and who won?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Operator Allwyn said that a further 14 UK players won £1m each in a EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on Friday evening.
The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 04, 14, 31, 36 and 38 and the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers were 03 and 10.
One player matched all five main numbers and both Lucky Star numbers to scoop the jackpot of £65,341,620.50.
While £65m is a life-changing amount, it is dwarfed by a sum won in November, when a ticket holder won £177m, the third largest prize seen in the UK.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.