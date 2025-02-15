Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ticket-holder from the UK scooped a £65m EuroMillions jackpot on Valentine’s Day, the National Lottery said.

Operator Allwyn said that a further 14 UK players won £1m each in a EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on Friday evening.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 04, 14, 31, 36 and 38 and the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers were 03 and 10.

One player matched all five main numbers and both Lucky Star numbers to scoop the jackpot of £65,341,620.50.

While £65m is a life-changing amount, it is dwarfed by a sum won in November, when a ticket holder won £177m, the third largest prize seen in the UK.