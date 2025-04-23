Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK is set to become the first country in Europe to ban the possession and supply of SIM farms under new legislation confirmed by the government - but what is a SIM farm and how do they work?

A SIM farm is a technical device that can hold dozens, even hundreds, of SIM cards simultaneously. Criminals use them to send bulk scam texts such as phishing texts, to unsuspecting recipients or to set up large numbers of ‘verified’ online accounts.

These devices allow scammers to target people at scale with fraudulent messages, significantly increasing the chances of victims suffering financial loss. By automating the process, criminals can reach thousands of potential victims quickly and at a low cost.

As part of the Crime and Policing Bill, a new offence will make it illegal to possess or supply SIM farms without a legitimate reason. In England and Wales, offenders could face unlimited fines, while in Scotland and Northern Ireland, the maximum penalty will be £5,000. The law is expected to take effect six months after Royal Assent.

The move comes amid a rise in fraud cases across the UK. According to government data, fraud now accounts for over 40% of all reported crime in England and Wales, with a 19% year-on-year increase. The government has pledged to release a new and expanded Fraud Strategy later this year as part of its broader Plan for Change aimed at boosting public safety and national security.

Fraud Minister Lord Hanson described the ban as a “leap forward” in combating scam operations. He said: “Fraud devastates lives, and I am determined to take the decisive action necessary to protect the public from these shameful criminals.

“Two-thirds of British adults say they’ve received a suspicious message on their phone — equivalent to more than 35 million people — which is why cracking down on SIM farms is so vital to protecting the public.”

He added: “This marks a leap forward in our fight against fraud and will provide law enforcement and industry partners the clarity they need to protect the public from this shameful crime.”

Vodafone UK has welcomed the legislation, with Head of Corporate Security Rachel Andrews confirming the telecoms giant has already blocked over 73.5 million suspected scam messages in 2024 alone.

“As an industry, UK telecoms operators have blocked more than 1 billion suspected scam messages since 2023,” said Andrews. “However, we cannot fully tackle fraud in isolation… This is a really important step taken by the Home Office and we fully support the inclusion of SIM farms in the upcoming legislation.”

Nick Sharp, Deputy Director for Fraud at the National Crime Agency, said: “Fraud at scale is being facilitated by SIM farms, which give criminals a means and an opportunity to contact victims at scale with relative ease,” said Sharp. “The ban announced today is very welcome. It will give us a vital tool to step up our fight against fraudsters.”