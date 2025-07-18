Britain’s biggest swingers festival is currently underway.

Taking place in a quiet Lincolnshire village in Allington, near Grantham, Swingathon draws around 1,000 kinky revellers from across the UK for a three-day celebration of adult alternative lifestyles from Thursday (July 17).

Now in its fifth year, it is dubbed an “adult alternative lifestyle event,” and it offers attendees everything from foam parties and pole dancing to mobile dungeons and games like butt-plug bingo.

Tickets are priced at £200 for individuals and £250 for couples. In addition to its array of themed entertainment, the festival also includes stalls selling sex toys, bondage equipment, lingerie, spanking paddles, and BDSM gear.

Festival founder Matthew Cole said the event is about far more than traditional swinging, aiming instead to promote sexual freedom and community acceptance. “Contrary to some beliefs, there are no keys in bowls, seedy music, lecherous individuals or a high level of STIs amongst this community,” he said.

The site for Swingathon, Grantham, Licolnshire, Britain's biggest swingers festival. | Tom Maddick / SWNS

“In fact, individuals within this community are respectful, conscientious, and more likely to practise safe sex or be regularly tested than the average person you might meet on a night out in a club.

“The team are passionate about normalising the sexual freedom that alternative lifestyles provide and continue to strive against prejudice and adversity to bring the community a safe and inclusive social, play and learning space.”

Matthew Cole organiser of Swingathon, Grantham, Licolnshire, Britain's biggest swingers festival. | Tom Maddick / SWNS

The festival programme includes workshops, demonstrations, live music, DJs, and games, with a strong emphasis on creating a “safe, inclusive space” that celebrates diversity - including LGBTQ+ identities, consensual non-monogamy, and kink.

Organisers Matt and his wife Stacie say the event has strict vetting procedures and a “strong focus on consent and personal responsibility.”

“Swingathon is not a sex party, but rather a gathering of open-minded individuals where friendships and relationships can begin or thrive,” Matt added. “It aims to bring together a community with an inclusive positive experience, where friendships and relationships begin, rekindle and flourish through the embracement of uniqueness, regardless of the rumour mill.”

Despite the organisers' reassurances, not all local residents are pleased. One Allington resident, who declined to be named, said: “We’re becoming known as the swingers capital of England just because of this festival and that’s not a title we want.”

In response to past concerns, organisers moved the event to a more remote site to reduce disruption.