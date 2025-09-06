Today millions of mobile phones and tablets will sound a loud siren and vibrate for 10 seconds when the government tests its emergency alert.

The point of the alert is that it warns the public if there is a danger to life nearby - it has been used previously when Storm Éowyn hit Northern Ireland in January. The Met Office had issued a red wind warning, and the mobile alert was sounded at 6pm on Thursday, January 23, telling people to stay indoors when the storm hit.

What happens when the emergency alert sounds?

Millions of phones and tablets across the UK will emit a loud siren-like alarm and vibrate for about 10 seconds at 3pm on Sunday. The message will be received on all compatible 4G and 5G mobile phones and tablets. The alarm will sound even if the device is set on silent.

What do I have to do when the emergency alert goes off?

Phone users will need to acknowledge the alert by swiping or clicking the message before being able to continue using their device.

What is the purpose of the emergency alert?

The system, which is modelled on similar schemes in the US, Canada, the Netherlands and Japan, can be used in life-threatening situations including flooding, extreme storms and wildfires.

Who sends emergency alerts?

They can only be sent by the emergency services or government departments, agencies and public bodies that deal with emergencies.

What if the alert comes through when I am driving?

The government is urging people to not read or respond to an emergency alert while driving or riding. You are advised to find somewhere safe and legal to stop before reading the message, and if there is nowhere safe and legal to stop, and nobody else is in the vehicle to read the alert, you can listen to news on live radio to find out about the emergency.

The AA said motorists should only check their phone when stopped as laws banning the use of handheld phones will still apply.

How to turn off emergency alerts

Officials have stressed that it is easy to opt out of the system if people need their phone to stay concealed, either by turning off the alerts or simply having the phone switched off during the test.

Turning off iPhone emergency alert

Go to your settings and select the ‘notifications’ menu.

Scroll to the bottom.

Turn off ‘severe alerts’ and ‘extreme alerts’.

Turning off Android emergency alerts

Search your settings for ‘emergency alerts’.

Turn off ‘severe alerts’ and ‘extreme alerts’.

What might the emergency alert disturb?

New Zealand are playing Ireland at the Amex stadium in Brighton, as part of the ongoing Women’s Rugby World Cup. With a 2.45pm kick-off, the referee may be difficult to hear 15 minutes into the game.

What is on TV at 3pm on Sunday during the emergency alert?

Anyone enjoying a post Sunday lunch snooze in front of the bucolic delights of Escape to the Country on BBC1, which starts at 2.50pm, will be rudely awakened 10 minutes in. BBC 2 is showing the Women’s Rugby World Cup (as mentioned above), and on ITV an old episode of Midsomer Murders will be coming to a close, although as the following programme Downton Abbey starts at 3.10pm, by then culprit will probably have been revealed.