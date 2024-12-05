It’s almost that time of the year where people are asked to don their most garish and over-the-top Christmas jumper all in the name of fundraising.

Christmas Jumper Day has become a highlight of the festive period for many, with schools, clubs and workplaces all taking part to raise money for Save The Children. The charity has said of the famous fundraising day: “Christmas Jumper Day is Save the Children's annual event which raises money for the children who need it most.

“Every December, millions of people across the United Kingdom (and beyond!) put on a festive knit at their workplace, school or with friends and make a donation to help give children the magical future they deserve. By dressing up and being silly you'll be helping kids facing serious issues like war, hunger and poverty.”

Christmas Jumper Day 2024 takes place on December 12. | Getty Images

Since the annual fundraising day was launched in 2012, more than £30 million has been raised by participants.

When is Christmas Jumper Day 2024?

This year, Christmas Jumper Day will take place on Thursday, December 12.

How to take part in Christmas Jumper Day

Taking part in the Christmas Jumper Day fundraiser is simple - whether you prefer them understated or out-there designs, just wear your favourite Christmas jumper on December 12. For those who don’t have any festive glad rags hidden in the back of their wardrobes, you can even take a plain jumper and stick festive decorations and glitter to give it a Christmassy twist.

Jumpers can also be bought from Save The Children directly with sustainable and pre-loved garments and decorations available.

Another important part will be making a donation to Save The Children. You can register your event online with Save The Children, with the charity offering a fundraising pack to help plan your event.

You can collect donations from attendees on the day or you can choose to donate online. Save The Children recommend donating £2 per person.