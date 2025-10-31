A huge Christmas milestone is right around the corner as the Brits await the arrival of the annual John Lewis Christmas advert.

The John Lewis festive campaign has become an annual tradition in itself, with the appearance of the famous department store’s Christmas advert on TV often marked the start of the festive season for millions across the UK.

The adverts themselves have become legendary, with favourites amongst customers including 2015’s ‘The Man On The Moon’ and 2018’s Elton John-inspired ‘The Boy and The Piano’. Last year’s advert, titled ‘The Gifting Hour’ followed the story of two sisters reconnecting, with Richard Ashcroft performing a special version of The Verve’s Sonnet for the soundtrack.

With anticipation high for the 2025 campaign, here’s a look at when we might be seeing it on our screens.

When the the John Lewis Christmas advert 2025 out?

As of yet, we don’t have a confirmed date for when the 2025 Christmas advert will be out. However, looking at previous year, we can start to make a guess on when the highly-anticipated marketing campaign will be hitting screens.

Snice 2014, the John Lewis Christmas advert has been released in the first or second week in November. The ‘Unexpected Guest’ advert, released in 2021, had the earliest release date on November 4.

Other adverts in this period have been released between November 6 and November 15. The past few years have seen the adverts released on a Thursday, meaning that the likely date we will see the John Lewis advert on our screens is either November 6 or November 13. However, this remains purely speculation.

How to watch the John Lewis Christmas advert early

John Lewis has already begun to tease the 2025 Christmas campaign with online members of the My John Lewis rewards scheme.

Members who have signed up before October 31 will get an exclusive first-look at the advert via the John Lewis mobile app (available on iOS and Android) when it becomes available. Members will also get exclusive first-look access to buy merchandise from the advert and a behind-the-scenes look at this year’s campaign.