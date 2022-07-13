RMT union leader Mick Lynch says more rail disruption is on the cards

Rail workers will stage a new strike in the ongoing dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, threatening travel chaos at the height of the summer holidays.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at train companies and Network Rail will walk out for 24 hours again later this month.

It follows the previous rail strikes over three days in June.

The biggest rail strike in 30 years saw half of all lines shut down (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Union leaders made the announcement after rejecting a new offer from Network Rail which they described as “paltry”.

The offer was for a 4% pay rise backdated to January, another 2% next year and a further 2% conditional on achieving “modernisation milestones”.

The strike action in June shut down 80% of services on strike days and caused knock-on disruption on the days around them.

When is the next strike date?

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch confirmed that 27 June 2022 is the date of the next strike on the railways.

This comes at the height of the summer holiday season.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has not ruled out the prospect of more strikes in 2022 (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

What has Mick Lynch said about the new action?

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The offer from Network Rail represents a real terms pay cut for our members and the paltry sum is conditional on RMT members agreeing to drastic changes in their working lives.

“We have made progress on compulsory redundancies, but Network Rail are still seeking to make our members poorer when we have won in some cases double what they are offering, with other rail operators.

“The train operating companies remain stubborn and are refusing to make any new offer which deals with job security and pay.

“Strike action is the only course open to us to make both the rail industry and Government understand that this dispute will continue for as long as it takes, until we get a negotiated settlement.

“The public who will be inconvenienced by our strike action need to understand that it is the Government’s shackling of Network Rail and the TOCs that means the rail network will be shut down for 24 hours.”

Will there be more rail strikes?

The RMT said it will be consulting other unions that have delivered mandates for strike action in the coming days, amid talk of co-ordinated walkouts.

Members of the drivers’ union Aslef and the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) at train companies have backed industrial action in recent days.

Mr Lynch’s comments came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the public had a right to expect reforms to rail services.

He told Sky News: “I would say, given the circumstances we’re in, I think what we want to see is reform and improvement in the way the railways work, and modernisation.

“When you’ve got a 25% fall in ridership, which we’ve got at the moment, we’ve got the Government putting billions and billions [into it].