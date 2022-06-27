RMT boss says more rail disruption could be on the cards unless Network Rail and train firms change position on pay and job security

The RMT union has said that it will not rule out further strike action on Britain’s railways following a week of disruption.

Members of the union staged three one-day walkouts last week, shutting down 80% of services on strike days and causing knock-on disruption on the days around them.

The RMT’s general secretary Mick Lynch said that while the union would “continue working constructively with the companies to strike a deal” it would not rule out more strikes later this year.

On Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday of last week half of all lines around the country were completely closed and only one in five services ran as union members took action in the dispute over pay, job security and safety.

The biggest rail strike in 30 years saw half of all lines shut down (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

When could there be more strikes?

Speaking during the third day of strike action, Mr Lynch said that the union would make a decision on more strikes following discussions this week.

He said: “We’re not ruling out strikes but we have not put down any dates for any strike action.

“We’re going to review with our national executive, who have been all the way round the country this week on the picket line.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has not ruled out the prospect of more strikes in 2022 (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

“We are not going to name dates immediately and we’re going to continue working constructively with the companies to strike a deal, but that is a really steep challenge at the moment because of the agenda they’ve got and the effects they want on our members.

“Strike action’s not ruled out and it will have to take place if we do not get a deal, but we’re hoping that we can get a deal and we get some compromise.”

Mr Lynch told Sky News that while Network Rail and the train operators were talking of “progress” in talks with the union there was “a long way to go”.

He added: “The whole point of a dialogue and a negotiation is that people change their position and you get to a new position that doesn’t belong to either party so that you can form a constructive way forward.

"At the moment the companies are giving us all the reforms they want but they aren’t listening fully to what we need and our members need to get a decent working life on the railway.

"They need to change their position in terms of what they are offering in terms of pay, what they can do for job security and the way that they engage their staff and come to agreement with us about the way people work.”

‘We want to see reform’

Mr Lynch’s comments came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the public had a right to expect reforms to rail services.

He told Sky News: “I would say, given the circumstances we’re in, I think what we want to see is reform and improvement in the way the railways work, and modernisation.

“When you’ve got a 25% fall in ridership, which we’ve got at the moment, we’ve got the Government putting billions and billions [into it].