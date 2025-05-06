Which jobs pay better in the US than the UK: List includes data scientists and pharmacists
According to The Telegraph, a standout example is Buc-ee’s, the Texan petrol station chain famous for its oversized locations and brisket sandwiches. The company made headlines when it advertised a food service manager role in San Marcos, Texas, with a salary of $150,000 (£113,000), a salary that would place someone just outside the top 3% of UK taxpayers. For comparison, the average salary for a petrol station manager in the UK is just £40,500, according to Glassdoor.
Which jobs pay more in the US?
According to the OECD, average full-time earnings in the US were $80,000 in 2023, almost 50% higher than the UK average of £43,000. Analysis from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics and the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveals a consistent trend: professionals in high-skill sectors are often far better paid in America.
- Data scientists: £89,000 in the US vs. £34,000 in the UK
- Lawyers: £120,000 in the US vs. £50,000 in the UK
- Pharmacists: £109,000 in the US vs. £43,000 in the UK
- Aerospace engineers: £107,000 in the US vs. £52,000 in the UK
- Veterinarians: £99,000 in the US vs. £43,000 in the UK
Only a few roles reverse this trend. One notable exception is paramedics, who on average earn £52,000 in the UK, compared to $58,410 (£46,000) in the US.
Why is pay higher in the US?
A major factor is the structure of the US economy, which leans on low-tax, low-regulation policies that encourage competition and higher pay, particularly in private sectors such as technology, law, and finance.
“Productivity levels in the US have grown at a much higher rate since the financial crisis than in the UK, so it would follow that US wages have risen by comparison,” said James Cockett, labour market economist at the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.
US labour productivity, measured as output per hour, stood at $89.80 in 2023, compared to $69.50 in the UK, a difference of nearly 30%.
Cost of living in the US and worker rights
Americans also tend to work longer hours: an average 37.6-hour week, compared to 35 hours in the UK, helping drive up annual earnings.
Despite the pay gap, cost of living in the US is higher, especially when factoring in healthcare, rent, and food:
- Ambulance rides can cost more than $3,500 for uninsured patients
- Rents are 30–40% higher on average, according to Moneycorp
- A dozen eggs in March 2024 cost $6.20 in the US, nearly double the £2.22 in the UK
Additionally, UK workers enjoy stronger baseline protections: 28 days of statutory paid annual leave, compared to the zero federally mandated days in the US, the only developed country with no guaranteed paid holiday.
Why are Americans moving to the UK?
Despite the pay disparity, UK-bound migration from the US is rising. Home Office data shows that 6,100 Americans applied for British citizenship in 2024, a 26% increase year-on-year.
Most are not coming for retail or hospitality work. The Telegraph found that management consultants and chief executives were among the top visa applicants, indicating that lifestyle, family ties, or healthcare access may outweigh the lure of higher wages for some.
But for many professionals, particularly in science, law, and engineering, the US remains one of the highest-paying labour markets in the world, even when adjusted for cost of living.
