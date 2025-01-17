Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Tesla Cybertruck was seized by police after being unlawfully driven on UK roads.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greater Manchester Police said the vehicle was stopped in Whitefield on Thursday night (January 16) and it was driven by a permanent UK resident. However, it was found to be registered and insured abroad, making it prohibited from use on UK roads.

In a statement posted on Bury Police's Facebook page, GMP explained: "The Tesla Cybertruck is not road legal in the UK and does not hold a certificate of conformity. Whilst this may seem trivial to some, legitimate concerns exist around the safety of other road users or pedestrians if they were involved in a collision with a Cybertruck. The vehicle was subsequently seized under S165 of the Road Traffic Act and the driver reported.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson confirmed that the case has been referred to Operation Wolverine, an initiative established in 2007 to target uninsured drivers. The owner will need to provide proof of ownership and valid UK insurance before the vehicle can be released.

A Tesla Cybertruck was seized by police after being unlawfully driven on UK roads. | Bury Police (Facebook)

The Tesla Cybertruck, first unveiled in prototype form in 2019, officially launched in 2023. Known for its futuristic design and durability, the vehicle boasts a range of up to 340 miles, 35-inch all-terrain tyres, and 17 inches of ground clearance. At over 5.6 metres long, the Cybertruck significantly exceeds the size of standard SUVs like the Range Rover, which measures just over five metres in length.

Concerns about the vehicle's safety on UK roads stem from its size and lack of a certificate of conformity, which ensures vehicles meet European safety and environmental standards.